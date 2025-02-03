B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Head to Head Comparison

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -38.42% 7.53% 5.56% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares B2Gold and i-80 Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.93 billion 1.65 $10.10 million ($0.56) -4.32 i-80 Gold $54.91 million 4.23 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -1.57

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than i-80 Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B2Gold and i-80 Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50

B2Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.02, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. i-80 Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 518.05%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Summary

B2Gold beats i-80 Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

