BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDORY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

