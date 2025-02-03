BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDORY
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BANCO DO BRASIL/S
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.