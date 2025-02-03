Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $64.53 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 1701726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,779.42. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after buying an additional 144,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

