Barrington Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.04 on Monday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11.

In other Surmodics news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,434.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,604. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Surmodics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 107,100.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

