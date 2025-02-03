Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark FY2024 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Cinemark stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 106.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

