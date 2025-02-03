Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 20.1 %

BZH stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.