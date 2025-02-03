Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

