Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 36.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.18 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

