Black Hills (BKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BKH opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

