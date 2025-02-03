Black Hills (BKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Black Hills Stock Performance
BKH opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.
Black Hills Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
Featured Stories
