Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

SWK stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

