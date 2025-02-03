Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,868. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $136.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.94. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.