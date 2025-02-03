Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,664,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $183.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

