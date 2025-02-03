Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its stake in IDEX by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

IDEX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.