Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Medpace by 191.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $349.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.50 and its 200-day moving average is $351.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.76 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

