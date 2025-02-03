Blue Trust Inc. Buys 748 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $130.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.