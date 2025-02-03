Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $198.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $3,311,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,176.25. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $3,210,874.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,885 shares in the company, valued at $44,650,754.30. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $99,996,647. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

