Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $90.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 99.12%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

