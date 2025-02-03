Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.