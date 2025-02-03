Blue Trust Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AXON opened at $652.18 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.85.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

