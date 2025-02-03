Blue Trust Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.