Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after acquiring an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after buying an additional 248,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $31.14 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

