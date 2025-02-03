Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Creative Planning lifted its position in Belden by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $643.63 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,751.26. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

