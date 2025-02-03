Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

About Principal Financial Group



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

