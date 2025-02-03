Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 632,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,704 shares in the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 17,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 149,840 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $9,096,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,766.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $8,072,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,284,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,539,963.72. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,194 shares of company stock worth $15,769,472 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

