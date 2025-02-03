Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

