Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,209. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $249.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

