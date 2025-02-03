Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,549. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

