Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $272.12 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

