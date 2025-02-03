Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $162.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $167.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

