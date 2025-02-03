Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $29.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

