Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.