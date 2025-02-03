Blue Trust Inc. Sells 163 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $366.89 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $375.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

