BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $123.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

