BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

