Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,406 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.