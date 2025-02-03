Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BFH. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

BFH stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

