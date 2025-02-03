BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,732,587.50. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,093 shares of company stock valued at $122,029,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 65.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 437,164 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $10,178,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 50.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 751,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
