Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,685.71

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,685.71 ($33.00).
BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.34) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.59) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
