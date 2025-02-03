Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price at $28.33

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,600. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 868.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000.

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. CareDx has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.86.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

