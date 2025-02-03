Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $143.90

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.