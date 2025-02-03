Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$70.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$43.08 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.99.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

