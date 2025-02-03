Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $175.27

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Creative Planning increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,978,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $159.82 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

