Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $43.06

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 334,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

