Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) PT at C$5.62

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVI. Desjardins downgraded StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.70 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,358. Company insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.