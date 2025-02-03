Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $40.22

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,556.80. This represents a 65.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570 in the last ninety days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

