Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $260.47

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

