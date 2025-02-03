Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marcus’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,711.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Marcus by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $194,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Marcus by 53.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

