BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 379,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91.

BTU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.