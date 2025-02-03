BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

