BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) was up 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

